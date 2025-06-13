The Question Time audience always throw up some moments of gold, but this might be one of the best audience contributions in a long time.

Thursday night’s edition of the political current affairs show came from Fleetwood, and starred a panel featuring Reform’s Zia Yusuf.

Understandably, Yusuf and his party came in for a fair bit of stick from the audience, but one man really stole the show as he called out Reform’s ‘bulls**t’ and reminded everyone who the mastermind of Brexit was.

After some typical snake oil salesman schtick from Yusuf, the man said: “About Reform, do I smell a bit of BS?”

The comment sparked chuckles from those in the room, but the man then went on to eviscerate Yusuf’s party and their leader Nigel Farage for the damage caused by Brexit.

He continued: “You’re trying to tell us to trust Reform – the Nigel Farage show. It’s the guy who advocate for Brexit, let’s not forget that!”

He went on to say the economy is in the state it is now because of one thing – Brexit.

Pointing out the difficulty in getting people to trust the man who called for one of the biggest acts of economic self-harm in British history, he added: “We are in this situation because of what happened to the economy. We lost 5% of GDP!”

Take a bow that man.

