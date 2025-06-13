A passenger who was on an earlier Air India flight on the same plane claimed there were a number of things wrong with the aircraft.

Akash Vatsa flew from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the same plane that was supposed to fly from Ahmedabad to London before it crashed in Meghani moments after take-off.

He claimed to have noticed ‘unusual things’ during his flight and proceeded to make a video to show Air India.

He went on to tag Boeing India and some news outlets. Het let the airline know to contact him for more information.

Vatsa shows several things not working on the flight, including the air conditioning, the TV screens, and the reading lights.

Vatsa claimed many customers were using the in-flight magazines to fan themselves, and then turned the camera around to show himself sweating.

He adds: “As usual, your TV screens are also not working,” per The Mirror.

He continued to say that “nothing is working, not even the light is working” and asked Air India: “Is this what you are providing?”

I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place.Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. @flyingbeast320 @aajtak @ndtv @Boeing_In #planecrash #AI171 pic.twitter.com/TymtFSFqJo — Akash Vatsa  (@akku92) June 12, 2025

Based on information on the Flight Radar the flight (Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner) arrived in Ahmedabad at 11.16 am local time. Air India flight 171 (Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner) then took back off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm local time.

However, just moments after take-off, the plane crashed into the densely populated Meghani area of Ahmedabad, hitting a doctors’ accommodation and a student canteen.

Among the 242 people aboard the plane, there were 53 British nationals, 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese people, and one Canadian.

Only one person onboard the flight, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, managed to survive.

Along with the 241 deaths on the plane, here are a number of ground casualties. Whilst it is not yet clear how many people on the ground were injured, an official told the BBC there had been at least eight deaths.

On Friday, police officials told Reuters and AFP that the plane’s black box had been recovered.