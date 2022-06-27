Laurence Fox has provoked outrage after changing his Twitter profile picture to a Swastika made from the pride flag.

The controversial actor and activist made the change just days after a gunman killed two people during the Oslo Pride festival.

Addressing mourners at a special memorial service, Norweigian prime minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said that “the shooting in the night hours put an end to the Pride parade but it did not stop the fight and the efforts to fight discrimination, prejudice and hatred”.

He also addressed Norway’s Muslim community after the incident was identified as an “Islamist terror act”.

“I know how many of you felt when it turned out that the perpetrator belonged to the Islamic community. Many of you experienced fear and unrest. You should know this: We stand together, we are one community and we are responsible for the community together,” Mr Gahr Stoere said.

One person who was keen to sow divisions in the aftermath of the shooting was Laurence Fox, who used a controversial depiction of the pride flag as his new profile picture.

The reaction on social media has been fierce:

The Tweets tonight from Laurence Fox are truly disgusting. More so coming 48 hours after the killings at an Oslo gay bar. In Pride month too. In some countries he’d go to jail for displaying a swastika. I hope @Twitter issue a permanent ban, and the @metpoliceuk prosecute pic.twitter.com/9N9z3hB2bk — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 26, 2022

Hi @GBNEWS . Do you think it’s acceptable one of your employees is laughing at a Swastika made from the pride flag just a couple of days after 2 people were killed in Oslo in a gun attack on a Gay Bar? pic.twitter.com/XTNKtWb4eU — ChrisVelvick WW11 Veteran 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@VelvickChris) June 26, 2022

Not entirely sure why Laurence Fox is allowed to have a Swastika as his profile picture. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 26, 2022

Yes Darren, on the same weekend someone stood outside a gay bar and shot over twenty people, killing two of them, turning the pride flag into a swastika is absolutely hilarious. You click-bait pandering ghoul. — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) June 26, 2022

Reported Laurence Fox's vile profile picture depicting 4 gay pride flags rotated to resemble a Swastika.



These far-right bigots either never read Twitter T&Cs or don't care.



I look forward to seeing him receive a lengthy if not permanent ban from the platform. pic.twitter.com/YOATTqLNmj — James Murphy (@developerangst) June 26, 2022

Laurence Fox (who was Morse's sidekick's sidekick) threw away his marriage, distanced himself from his kids and ended a fledging acting career to try to become a very right wing politician – but got about 14 votes in the whole of London.



Now he's toying with Nazi iconography pic.twitter.com/VqjZPgdcTf — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 26, 2022

In the week people were murdered in an Oslo gay club and during Pride Month, Darren Grimes publicly laughs at Laurence Fox and Martin Daubney’s vile desecration of the LGBT flag.

And he identifies as gay. Think about that… pic.twitter.com/Pgfcjq5di3 — Simon London (@slondonuk) June 26, 2022

