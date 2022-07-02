Priti Patel appeared on the BBC to discuss police numbers in the UK.

However, her claims have been rubbished in a viral video by filmmaker Peter Stefanovic.

Before we even get to that a video by Peter, from earlier this year, calls into question the police recruitment figures, by…the policing minister himself!

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse blows apart Boris Johnson’s flagship pledge to recruit 20,000 Police Officers admitting “to backfill retirements we’ve got to recruit something like 45,000!”



Our police have also seen an 18% reduction in real terms pay under the Conservative Gov’t pic.twitter.com/ZOtALeYu27 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 11, 2022

Special measures

It comes as six police forces in England are currently under special measures, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police, the UK’s largest police force, was placed under special measures this week after a series of failures.

HMICFRS said the Met is being closely scrutinised having faced extensive criticism following the death of Sarah Everard, who was abducted and murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens, and the Charing Cross police station scandal.

The watchdog said there are now six police forces in its Engage phase of monitoring – also referred to as special measures.

The forces are the Met, Greater Manchester, Cleveland, Gloucestershire, Staffordshire and Wiltshire.

Video

Peter shared his new video and wrote: “Heaven help us! Home Secretary Priti Patel just told @bbcmtd “it’s not correct there are fewer police officers” & “2010 is the wrong benchmark to use!” Imagine her shock when she finds out her party has been in power for more than a decade! Watch in disbelief.”

Heaven help us!



Home Secretary Priti Patel just told @bbcmtd “it’s not correct there are fewer police officers” & “2010 is the wrong benchmark to use!”



Imagine her shock when she finds out her party has been in power for more than a decade!



Watch in disbelief pic.twitter.com/NnFLGw6POk — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 1, 2022

