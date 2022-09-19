Former home secretary Priti Patel was spotted filling in as a volunteer marshal for those queuing to pay their respects to the Queen.

Several photos posted on social media showed Mrs Patel in a blue high-vis jacket alongside fellow Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson on the final day of the monarch’s lying in state.

Many stopped to take photos with the politician as they queued along the Thames near Blackfriars Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

I bumped into Priti Patel, who was out marshalling The Queue today (along with Andrew Stephenson here – @Andrew4Pendle). pic.twitter.com/96Iw3817Bh — dan barker (@danbarker) September 18, 2022

Among them was consultant Dan Barker, who was walking beside the queue with his wife when he spotted the pair near the Oxo Tower.

Blue tunic

“I realised I recognised a couple of the marshals up ahead – one was Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson; the other was Priti Patel, both dressed in the same blue tunics worn by the many marshals along the route.

“At that point nobody else seemed to have recognised them,” he added.

Queues to see the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Westminster reached up to 24 hours at some points, with the line stretching five miles to Southwark Park.

It was closed to the public on Monday morning ahead of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Mrs Patel was Home Secretary from July 2019 until earlier this month, when she was replaced by Suella Braverman as part of PM Liz Truss’ first cabinet.

Reactions

1.

Parents have passed Borough Market. Well ages ago. Asked if they had seen any celebrities. So far no, but they just saw Priti Patel. poor parents and other queue people. — Shelina (@shelo9) September 18, 2022

2.

Priti Patel concerned that The Queue will reach France and become a stealth entry route. — Jamie Bellinger 📸 (@jmblgr) September 14, 2022

3.

Anything to boss people around! https://t.co/MLfQVEWzVq — wendy (@onewendy) September 19, 2022

4.

Priti Patel: "can you sing God Save the King?"



Queue patron: "sure thing! God save…"



Patel: "…backwards"



Queue patron: "er, erm, King… the…"



Patel: "Right, out you go. Guards!" https://t.co/ZzXsSkpmai — KEIR (@KGravil) September 18, 2022

5.

I see having Priti Patel helping with the queue has had its consequences https://t.co/UpgtzPptfH — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 18, 2022

6.

Of course she does, she’s short of people to bully now she’s out of work. — J-Fran (@J_Fran29) September 19, 2022

