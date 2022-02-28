President Vladimir Putin has dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv since the start of the invasion appeared to subside overnight as the Kremlin’s military advances were slowed by an outgunned but determined resistance.

Ukraine’s embattled leader Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to talks with Moscow, and Western nations plan to send arms and other supplies to the country’s defenders.

As the country and President bravely fight on against the Russian aggressor, more background information is coming to light about the Zelensky.

Paddington

He was a comedian and actor and some of his roles have got people talking, what can’t this man do?

He was Ukraine’s Dancing With the Stars champion.

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

In 2015 he became the star of the television series Servant of the People, where he played the role of the president of Ukraine!

In the series, Zelenskyy’s character was a high-school history teacher in his 30s who won the presidential election after a viral video showed him ranting against government corruption in Ukraine.

Franklin Leanard had heard the rumour, that he was the voice of Paddington, and wanted to know if it was true…

I need confirmation on the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky is the Ukrainian voice of Paddington.



I repeat: Need confirmation that Volodymyr Zelensky is the Ukrainian voice of Paddington. https://t.co/bEhCaS99BQ — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 27, 2022

and he was!

Upper left corner pic.twitter.com/3GriSTftzJ — візок з цуцелями (@seraphim_rt) February 27, 2022

Reactions

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

This is getting ridiculous. In a good way. https://t.co/JkOcVeVhpE — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 27, 2022

hang on, Zelensky is Ukrainian Paddington AND a Ukrainian Strictly Winner?



Was he REVERSE ENGINEERED TO APPEAL TO BRITS?? — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) February 27, 2022

Today I learned that 🇺🇦 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a law degree, starred in a sitcom in which he played the President of 🇺🇦, won the 2006 🇺🇦 Dancing With the Stars, and was the 🇺🇦 voice of Paddington Bear. What an utterly remarkable man! #IStandWithUkraine https://t.co/vQ7o80Snl5 — Julian Power Voice (@JulianPowerVO) February 27, 2022

Before becoming President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the voice of Paddington pic.twitter.com/ScT0Tc0Puu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 27, 2022

The Russian bear is getting poked by Paddington bear.., ya couldn’t make it up 😂👏👏👏 https://t.co/4g6IKMIiZ9 — Margarete Alice Branson FBPE💙3.5% (@BranMargarete) February 27, 2022

Very savvy of the Ukrainian government comms operation to save the Zelenskyy/Paddington news until day 4 of the war. — James O'Malley (@Psythor) February 27, 2022

I Photoshop Paddington into another geopolitical crisis until I forget: https://t.co/rtQDg1LNUa — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 27, 2022

Zelenskyy is like a 21st century, real life, Forrest Gump: the entire arc of history somehow bending around. https://t.co/5hQtaaLlaF — Joxley (@Mr_John_Oxley) February 27, 2022

Honestly, it heartens me that Putin is up against Paddington the Bear, who is hopeful, resilient, curious, and kind. Never bet against Paddington. — Jeff Chu 朱天慧 (@jeffchu) February 27, 2022

I didn't think it was possible for President Zelensky to be any cooler, but I just found out that he's the Ukrainian voice of Paddington Bear.



HOLY SHIT. 🤯🐻 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 28, 2022

This is heartbreakingly apt. Paddington author Michael Bond told me shortly before his death that he had been inspired to create his refugee bear by watching WWII newsreels showing the "terribly sad" scenes of "people pushing a pram with all their belongings down a country road" https://t.co/jt6j33gM7H — Etan Smallman (@EtanSmallman) February 27, 2022

