Police have issued an update on the crash involving Virginia Giuffre after she claimed she had been given ‘four days to live’.

Prince Andrew’s accuser claimed she had just ‘four days to live’ after she was involved in a bus crash.

Virginia Roberts (née Giuffre), who was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, shared a harrowing photo of herself in a hospital bed.

The mother-of-three asked to see her children ‘one last time’ in the accompanying post on Instagram.

Writing on Instagram she said: “They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details.

“But I think it’s important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110kmh as we were slowing down for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can.”

However, police have now issued an update with a spokesperson saying: “The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

St John Ambulance Western Australia told ABC they were not called to any crash involving a bus there on March 24.

A Western Australia Public Transport Authority spokesperson also told the broadcaster they were unaware of any such bus crashes.

A lawyer who represented Giuffre in her previous legal cases has also spoken out on the crash saying the situation was ‘very bad’ and told MailOnline they were ‘hoping for better news in the coming days’.

Back in 2021, Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was just 17, and sued on multiple charges including battery, rape, and the infliction of emotional distress.

However, in 2022, Prince Andrew settled the lawsuit before a date in court, which was rumoured to be around £12 million, though it has never been confirmed.