A pub in London has been given a pro-EU makeover after it was bought off Wetherspoons.

The European, in Leyton, used to be called The Drum and was part of the huge Wetherspoons pub chain owned by Brexiteer Tim Martin.

But it has now been transformed into a pro-European boozer following a £350,000 refurbishment over the last few months.

The development was led by Robert Thomas, chairman of Remarkable Pubs Ltd, who saw the “perfect opportunity to give two fingers to Tim Martin and Nigel Farage,” the New European reports.

With a sign featuring the EU flag, the pub – which opened its doors to the public at the end of February – makes its position very clear.

The pro-Europe stance continues to the food and drink as well, with the establishment offering a largely French dining menu and several continental wines, lagers and spirits.

The pub’s interior is decorated with European-themed pictures by artists such as Monet and Matisse, and a portrait of Lorenzo de’Medici, ruler of the Florentine Republic, hangs proudly on the wall.

It’s not just a gimmick either, with the European having already won a design award from the Campaign for Real Ale.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the pub on the night of its soft launch, Thomas said: “I feel we’ve lost track of our roots.

“The Italian Renaissance influenced everything – science, music, art.

“But for some reason, we’ve decided to stick two fingers up to our European heritage. I’m not interested in party politics. All I care about is the restoration of pan-European co-operation.

“Ultimately, I’d like to see an independent, democratic European powerhouse, co-operating politically and militarily.

“Our goal should be to provide comprehensive pan-European security.”

Related: Labour MPs speak out against Brexit ‘disaster’