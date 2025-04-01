Singer Kid Rock met up with Donald Trump in the White House in a visit that has been labelled ’embarrassing’ by some.

The bizarre visit was engineered for the Trump-supporting singer to thank the president for signing an order cracking down on exploitative ticket scalping.

Whilst the content of the order wasn’t an issue for many – and is an extremely rare example of Trump signing through an actually sensible piece of legislation – there was one factor people couldn’t ignore: what Kid Rock was wearing.

Just weeks after Volodymyr Zelensky was criticised by vice-president Vance for not wearing a suit to the White House, many couldn’t help but notice the irony of Kid Rock’s attire.

On social media, people labelled the visit ’embarrassing’ whilst some said he looked like “Evel Knievel attending a family court.”

One person wrote: “Kid Rock is now in the White House. Anyone who voted for this should be fucking embarrassed.”

Another said: “Kid Rock wore this to the White House. Is JD Vance gonna have a meltdown and ask if he said pwese and tank you? What an embarrassment.”

Someone else wrote: “Remember when MAGA complained about President Zelensky not wearing a suit in the Oval Office? This was what Kid Rock wore earlier and suddenly, MAGA is silent.”

