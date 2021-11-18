Rachel Johnson said it is hard not to feel a “batsqueak of pity” for Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls and women.

In a colourful article for The Spectator magazine, the prime minister’s sister claimed her brother was a university friend of Maxwell, saying she saw the two relaxing together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford, where they were contemporaries in the 1980s.

The “shiny glamazon” Maxwell had her high-heeled boot “resting on my brother Boris’s thigh” as she held forth to fellow students, she said.

Pity

Ms Johnson remained vague about how well her brother knew Maxwell at the time, but her decision to publicly link them will be an embarrassment for the prime minister at a time when Maxwell is facing one of the most high-profile trials of the decade.

Ms Johnson said it was hard not to feel pity for Maxwell for her extended detention awaiting trial.

“I intersected briefly with her at Oxford,” she wrote.

“As a fresher, I wandered into Balliol JCR one day in search of its subsidised breakfast granola-and-Nescafé offering and found a shiny glamazon with naughty eyes holding court astride a table, a high-heeled boot resting on my brother Boris’s thigh.

“She gave me a pitying glance but I did manage to snag an invite to her party in Headington Hill Hall — even though I wasn’t in the same college as her and Boris.

“I have a memory of her father, Bob, coming out in a towelling robe and telling us all to go home.”

Ms Johnson said that “fairweather friends” would not now reveal they attended Maxwell’s party, adding: “You only know who your real chums are when you’re in the gutter.”

Reaction

Rachel Johnson was trending on Twitter shortly after the piece was published.

Here’s what people had to say:

"We met briefly at Oxford."



Four words which sum up a vast swathe of British politics and media.



Fuck this to the moon and then fuck it all the way into the sun. pic.twitter.com/U6VvNk6mw9 — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) November 17, 2021

TBH Rachel Johnson's fulsome and self-aggrandising defense of a sex trafficker who was mates with her brother, the Prime Minister, combined with their father being accused of sexual assault, has pushed me over the edge. A gross, indecent family with no place in public life. — Alison K. Brown (@alisonkatebr) November 17, 2021

Rachel Johnson is basically saying as many random things as she can to help distract from her brother's demise as Crime Minister.



Not going to work.



Oh yeah and #SackReesMogg — Lloyd🛡️Hardy | #SackReesMogg (@LloydHardy) November 17, 2021

Isabel Oakeshott: Charming handsy Stanley, all fine!



Rachel Johnson: Hard not to feel sorry for Ghislaine Maxwell.



Rees-Mogg: So grief-stricken over Paterson he accidentally tried to throw all parliamentary standards in the bin.



There’s something very sick about these people. — Brendan May (@bmay) November 17, 2021

No Rachel johnson !!



My pity is for the victims of Ghislaine Maxwell .



The same goes for the victims of your fathers sexual abuse pic.twitter.com/IdsSj59aoX — SpanishDan 💙 conservative CORRUPTION (@SpanishDan1) November 17, 2021

Rachel Johnson, sister of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, writes in the Spectator, a magazine once edited by Boris Johnson, in sympathy with for a woman credibly accused on facilitating mass child rape. pic.twitter.com/OnLu9eT1Yg — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 17, 2021

