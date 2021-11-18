Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 18 November 2021

Cloudy in the west and north with occasional rain or drizzle on upslopes, this persistent at times across western Scotland. Dry and fine elsewhere. Windy in the north. Very mild.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Windy on Friday in the north, with rain in the far northwest sinking south through Saturday. Becoming mostly dry later in the weekend but turning much colder from the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy and breezy with most places dry. Chance of a few brighter spells, most likely along the south and east coasts. Rather mild. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Rather cloudy, and mild Friday and Saturday, but mostly dry with just the odd spot of drizzle. Likely turning colder through Sunday, with sunny spells, showers and brisk winds.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.