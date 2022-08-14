Pity was in short supply following revelations that the cost of a boarding school is forecast to pass half a million pounds for the first time ever.

According to Sunday Times reports, boarding schools charged parents an average of £37,032 a year for boarders and £20,832 for day pupils.

Since 2010, schools have typically increased their fees by 3-5 per cent a year. This year they went up an average of 3 per cent but some jumped by 7 per cent.

New analysis suggests parents will pay an average of £505,955 for a child who starts school this year and boards from the age of seven if fees increase by similar amounts each year.

Needless to say, pity on social media was in short supply:

“Despite the cost of living crisis, parents with children at some of the most expensive schools in the country are being told that fees will jump by as much as 7% for the 2022-23 school year.”



This is not part of the cost of living crisis! https://t.co/jJHstrwrWL — Carol Monaghan MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦 (@CMonaghanSNP) August 14, 2022

Cost of learning crisis… need to read the room here https://t.co/LeMCf5Don2 — Lloyd Abbott (@Lloydie_A) August 14, 2022

This is appalling. No wait, I mean entirely voluntary. pic.twitter.com/ydgLB9q9QN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 14, 2022

