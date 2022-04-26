Piers Morgan Uncensored got off to a rocky start last night if reactions on social media are anything to go by.

The former GMB host launched his new show on TalkTV, kicking off with a monologue about his ‘anti-woke’, free speech approach and a pre-recorded chat with Donald Trump.

But despite promises from Trump to “boost his ratings”, viewers seemed unimpressed and uninterested by Morgan’s ‘Uncensored’ show, with many comparing the launch of the new channel to GB News and Fox News across the pond.

Reaction collated by the Mirror appears to show viewers dropping in their droves, with some unable to watch more than ten minutes.

One wrote: “I’m out, even morbid curiosity couldn’t keep me tuned in. Not interested in free speech just outrage grift for views.”

Another chimed: “Watched about 10 minutes of the Trump TalkTV thing and I think I’ve done it; I’ve reached the point where I genuinely have no interest in what narcissists have to say. Beautiful. Goodbye.”

A third posted: “Trump spewing out the same old bulls*** and sound bites. The interview is so manipulated to make it look controversial when in reality it is a sycophantic chat!”

Another tweeted: “Have a feeling this isn’t “going to make global headlines for days””

Another posted: “This interview is so cringeworthy, Piers Morgan will be the UK’s Tucker Carlson,” as a fellow viewer wrote: “I’ve watched Morgan and Trump pretending to be annoyed with each other and I’m done.”

A fellow fan weighed in saying: “Oh my days, TalkTV is bloody awful! Not 100 per centsure if it’s a massive spoof or not.”

Another wrote: “Watched Talk TV its everything as bad as you’d expect and it’s up there with GB News.”

“Piers claiming his Trump interview is explosive is nothing more than Trump spewing the same old s***,” another wrote.

