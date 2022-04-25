Piers Morgan branded Nigel Farage a “little weasel” after it was revealed the former UKIPer tried to sabotage his interview with Donald Trump.

Speaking on the opening night of his Talk TV show Morgan hit out at Farage after it was revealed he had sent the former US president a dossier of unsavoury comments aimed at Trump ahead of the key interview.

The broadcaster warned Mr Farage’s “sneaky plot” had “backfired” due to the large attention his interview with President Trump had received for days ahead of it aring.

But his victorious outburst did not stop the TalkTV host to brand his competitor a “treacherous little weasel” for his ploy.

In the interview, Trump was clearly unimpressed by Morgan, saying he doesn’t think he is “real”.

