UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres used a rarely exercised power on Wednesday, urging members of the UN Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as the conflict in Gaza continues.

His letter to the council’s 15 members said Gaza’s humanitarian system was at risk of collapse after two months of war that has created “appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma”.

He demanded civilians be spared greater harm as he invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter.

Article 99 allows the secretary-general to inform the Security Council of matters they believe threaten international peace and security.

Mr Guterres said: “The international community has a responsibility to use all its influence to prevent further escalation and end this crisis.”

A short draft resolution was circulated to council members late on Wednesday by the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council.

The resolution demands “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” and expresses “grave concern over the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population”.

Piers Morgan put the developments to Israeli Ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely on his show.

This is how she responded:

Related: Johnson said ‘F*** You Daily Mail’ over Covid rule-of-six coverage