Rishi Sunak is odds-on to be replaced as Tory leader next year – with Nigel Farage’s odds shortening amid the Immigration Bill row.

The prime minister vowed to “finish the job” of getting the Rwanda scheme off the ground this week despite opposition from hardline Tories and the prospect of a bitter parliamentary battle.

Sunak, whose immigration minister Robert Jenrick quit rather than backing a plan which he believed was destined for failure, insisted his new law would end the “merry-go-round of legal challenges”.

The Government hopes to rush emergency legislation through Parliament for MPs and peers to declare that Rwanda is a safe destination for asylum seekers.

But the move has done little to revive the popularity of Sunak.

The PM is now almost as unpopular as the Conservative Party, according to the latest polling, and it has impacted the betting market too.

Sunak is now odds-on at 4/6 to be replaced as Tory leader next year, while Odds on Nigel Farage to be the next Tory leader continue to shorten and have more than halved to 14/1, from 35/1 when he first appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here

Kemi Badenoch is the 11/4 favourite to replace Sunak, with former Home Secretary Suella Braverman now 5/1 and James Cleverly 11/1.

Betfair Spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “The pressure is continuing to grow on Rishi Sunak following the resignation of his immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

“Westminster was afoot with secret conversations as the Tory party looks on the verge of splitting with reports suggesting many MPs want the party to move further to the right in order to get the immigration bill through.

“Since the start of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Nigel Farage’s odds to take over as Tory leader have shortened significantly, he’s been backed into 14/1 from 35/1.

“Kemi Badenoch is the current 11/4 favourite to replace the under-pressure PM, with Suella Braverman 5/1 alongside Penny Mordaunt and James Cleverly following closely behind at 11/2.

“While reports suggest we could see an election as early as May next year, late autumn looks more likely with the next election to take place October-December still odds on at 10/11.

“Labour are the overwhelming favourites to win an overall majority at 1/4, with Sunak’s party 8/1 outsiders to retain power.”

Related: Johnson fights back tears as he recalls time in intensive care with Covid-19