A video of Piers Morgan lamenting that Meghan Markle had “ghosted” him after she met Prince Harry has resurfaced and garnered millions of hits, amid an explosive row over controversial comments made by the broadcaster about the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan quit Good Morning Britain on Tuesday night, hours after storming off the set of ITV’s flagship morning show following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A statement from ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Ofcom also announced on Tuesday it was investigating comments Morgan made during the previous episode of the programme about Meghan’s discussion of her experience of having issues with her mental health.

Following the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers launched into a heated rant on GMB – casting doubt on Meghan’s claim that she experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.

Admitting there was a time that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”, Meghan told Oprah: “I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. And I said that I’d never felt this way before. I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

But, the following morning, Piers said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.”

Despite co-host Susanna Reid sharing her shock at Piers’ lack of sympathy, he said: “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

‘Anyone who says they were left feeling suicidal, you have to feel sympathy for them.’ @susannareid100 responds to @piersmorgan’s question of whether she feels ‘genuine sympathy for Meghan’ after watching that interview.



Watch the full interview on @ITV at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/lht1Xh572p — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

Ofcom received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Earlier on Tuesday, leading mental health charity Mind revealed it is engaged in talks with ITV after Morgan’s incendiary remarks.

Now tweets from Morgan’s 2018 appearance on Ireland’s ‘Late Late Show’, in which Morgan tells the story of how he and Meghan became friends in 2015, have gone viral.

In the clip, Morgan says the ex-Suits actress “ghosted” him after they’d met for drinks on the same night she was introduced to Prince Harry. Watch it below.

For anybody wondering why Piers Morgan obsessively uses every waking moment of his huge platform to bash and shout about how horrible Meghan Markle is… she aired him. pic.twitter.com/I95MScwSoj — Max Balegde MBE (@Balegde_) March 9, 2021

