Last week Angela Rayner claimed she didn’t know Jeremy Corbyn was going to be present at an event they were photographed at together supporting Brent North MP Barry Gardiner’s Private Members’ Bill.
The deputy Labour leader claimed that the MP for Islington North “photobombed” her after she was criticised for posing with someone who is “currently suspended from Labour for anti-Semitism”.
Can someone explain why Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of The Labour Party, is posing for photos with an MP who is currently suspended from Labour for antisemitism? pic.twitter.com/lmuS8PA4BK— Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) June 16, 2021
Rayner was ridiculed online with people uploading their own deliberate photos with Corbyn and joking he had photobombed them as well.
Can’t believe @jeremycorbyn would do such a thing to me 😡 #CorbynPhotoBomb pic.twitter.com/C19PmBT5DO— anne boleyn (@megtjames) June 19, 2021
In response, last night Corbyn’s son Tommy posted a pic of the three siblings with the ex-Labour leader ‘photobombing’ in the background.
The tweet read: “Nice Father’s Day meal out with my brothers, ruined.”
Nice Father’s Day meal out with my brothers, ruined. pic.twitter.com/2Hv5eMXlwl— Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) June 20, 2021
Another son Seb Corbyn also followed up with a tweet, writing: “A spokesperson for me and my two brothers will be making it very clear- we had no idea our dad would be there when we agreed to a come along to the fathers day meal. Honestly @AngelaRayner, we can’t believe he’s still doing this.”
A spokesperson for me and my two brothers will be making it very clear- we had no idea our dad would be there when we agreed to a come along to the fathers day meal.— Seb Corbyn (@SebCorbyn) June 21, 2021
Honestly @AngelaRayner, we can’t believe he’s still doing this. https://t.co/NtMmbv0sgx
Jeremy also posted a more emotional tweet, about father’s day, earlier on Sunday.
This #FathersDay I hope you are sharing good times with (or happy memories of) your dad – or someone who for whatever reason is a special dad-like person to you. pic.twitter.com/dlUHv4jdG3— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 20, 2021
A lot of people loved his jibe at Rayner and replied on twitter.
This is GOAT level banter, be pleased with your efforts tonight— Mr Socko (@laotianrockrat) June 20, 2021
😂😂 the Islington Photobomber strikes again! Rayner tried to warn you all, but nobody listened!! That’s another photo ruined with that awesome smile of his!— Audrey (@AudreyMagel) June 20, 2021
Angela Rayner also seems to have forgotten this pic.
Oh my word Angela, what did you do? pic.twitter.com/hb3i6uFUja— Monty of Dodgington (@Monty_Dodge) June 20, 2021
He also had a comment to make about John Bercow switching allegiances to the labour party.
As Speaker John Bercow stood up for Parliament during one of the most turbulent periods in British politics. I look forward to campaigning with him for social justice and peace in the future.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 20, 2021
