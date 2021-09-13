A new ‘hopeline’ has been set up allowing people to leave positive messages for NHS staff to listen to at their darkest times.
Following one of the most challenging years in the health service’s history, charity Frontline19 has set up the new service to help frontline workers cope with the stress of Covid-19.
According to new research, 40 per cent of those who worked at the epicentre of the pandemic are suffering from PTSD as a result of the experience.
It chimes with similar results from elsewhere in the world.
A recent CDC survey found 53 per cent of public healthcare workers in the US reported mental health symptoms, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, or suicidal ideation.
To help raise awareness for what these workers are dealing with, and provide some relief, Frontline19 created a free phone service called Hopeline19, which encourages people to leave voice messages of support for when these critical workers are feeling most vulnerable.
Users simply call the phone number 0808 19 665 19, and press 1 to leave a message, or 2 to listen.
If you’re wondering what the last 18 months has been like for critical care staff, it’s been like this. It’s a hard watch. @Frontline_19 has now launched a hopeline where you can leave positive messages for NHS staff to listen to at their darkest times.— Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden 💙 (@sbattrawden) September 9, 2021
Call 08081966519 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZE31kJ0Apr
Related: Elevenses: Our Unsustainable NHS
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .