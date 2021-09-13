A new ‘hopeline’ has been set up allowing people to leave positive messages for NHS staff to listen to at their darkest times.

Following one of the most challenging years in the health service’s history, charity Frontline19 has set up the new service to help frontline workers cope with the stress of Covid-19.

According to new research, 40 per cent of those who worked at the epicentre of the pandemic are suffering from PTSD as a result of the experience.

It chimes with similar results from elsewhere in the world.

A recent CDC survey found 53 per cent of public healthcare workers in the US reported mental health symptoms, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, or suicidal ideation.

To help raise awareness for what these workers are dealing with, and provide some relief, Frontline19 created a free phone service called Hopeline19, which encourages people to leave voice messages of support for when these critical workers are feeling most vulnerable.

Users simply call the phone number 0808 19 665 19, and press 1 to leave a message, or 2 to listen.

If you’re wondering what the last 18 months has been like for critical care staff, it’s been like this. It’s a hard watch. @Frontline_19 has now launched a hopeline where you can leave positive messages for NHS staff to listen to at their darkest times.



Call 08081966519 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZE31kJ0Apr — Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden 💙 (@sbattrawden) September 9, 2021

Related: Elevenses: Our Unsustainable NHS