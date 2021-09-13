With three out of four UK households now owning some type of BBQ grill, barbecuing seems more popular than ever, with the season showing no sign of slowing down, even as the weather changes. A last minute celebration of BBQ season, BACARDÍ Rum has collaborated with food shop, kitchen, and delivery service Juici Jerk for a range of Latin-Caribbean-inspired BBQ kits.

Available to pre-order from Juici Jerk’s website, the limited-edition BACARDÍ x Juici Jerk BBQ Kits can be delivered nationwide, with deliveries taking place on Friday 17th September and Friday 24th September. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours ahead of the scheduled delivery dates.

Priced at £55, the kits contain ingredients for a BBQ feast, plus a bottle of BACARDÍ Spiced and the ingredients to mix BACARDÍ Grilled Pineapple Swizzle cocktails. As for the food, the kits serve two and feature a selection of BBQ dishes such as jerk chicken tacos, jerk chicken wings, mini vegetable and beef patties, rice and peas, Caribbean slaw, plantain, corn ribs, and sweet pepper chimichurri. A bottle of limited-edition BACARDÍ Spiced & Honey sauce will also be included alongside jerk BBQ sauce and mayo. Due to its charcoal filtering process and charred American Oak barrels used for aging, BACARDÍ Spiced is especially suited to BBQ food, blended with natural flavours and spices.

“We’re so excited to bring Brits the ultimate Caribbean barbecue experience to their doorstep, bringing some fire to the staycation trend throughout the country,” said Marie Peyto, Brand Director for BACARDÍ Rum UK. “With the summer weather finally taking a turn for the better, barbecues will be continuing to burn, giving Brits the fun in the sun they deserve. With its smooth and slightly smoky flavour, our popular BACARDÍ Spiced is the perfect complement to any barbecue feast, adding a tropical twist to any summer get-together”

Troy Johnson, co-founder of Juici Jerk, added: “We are thrilled to be working with BACARDÍ rum to deliver our vibrant barbecue kits for people to enjoy with friends. Our kits offer a unique dining experience by fusing the Latin-Caribbean heritage of BACARDÍ with our Caribbean food expertise to create this bespoke kit. A mouth-watering meal with tasty cocktails! What else do you need for the perfect weekend?”

BACARDÍ x Juici Jerk BBQ Kits are available to pre-order from juicijerk.com, priced at £55.

