Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has been trying to encourage former teachers back to work.

It comes as headteachers have warned that staff shortages in the new term caused by teachers isolating because of positive lateral flow tests will be “challenging” for some schools and could lead to more pupils learning online.

Caroline Derbyshire, executive head at Saffron Walden County High School in Essex, and leader of Saffron Academy Trust, told the PA news agency: “We know that (staff shortages) will be a factor and there will be schools in particular parts of the country where rates have been extremely high where staffing will be difficult.

“But this sort of mass of supply teachers that are supposed to be there – that’s not happened, has it, so if we have got shortages it’ll be colleagues who are in school who’ll be doing most of the covering.”

She said the idea of merging classes, as suggested by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in the event of shortages, had already been carried out by schools “all term last term”, but it was “not a long-term solution”.

LFT test

But what if you can’t get a LFT test to get your kid to school?

Well he told Sky News that there will be enough, but that doesn’t seem to be correct, as many people can’t get access to them.

You want pupils to take 2 LFTs each week… what happens if parents can't access those LFTs?



Nadhim Zahawi – "The supply will absolutely be there, but if people feel they can't get the supply they should just refresh their web page & it's pretty much delivering… " 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AUOQDBzo5s — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 3, 2022

Blitz Spirit

Anyway it has been about two days since a Tory MP mentioned the ‘Blitz Spirit,’ so it was Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi’s turn to embrace his inner Churchill. This time it was to persuade retired teachers to head back to the classroom.

He tweeted: “Workforce. I have asked former teachers who have either left the profession or retired to come forward to temporarily support workforces for the new term. I know many have stepped forward and it’s this Blitz spirit that will be essential in turning the tide on Covid.”

Workforce 👨🏽‍🏫



I have asked former teachers who have either left the profession or retired to come forward to temporarily support workforces for the new term.



I know many have stepped forward and it's this Blitz spirit that will be essential in turning the tide on Covid.



[5/8] — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 2, 2022

He is asking for masks to be worn in schools (for now) but a lot of his party are dead against it citing freedom etc etc.

But his comments left people saying the same thing…

1.

When Nadhim Zahawi suggested retired teachers return to the classroom, invoking the Blitz Spirit, was he suggesting they ought to bring gas masks? — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) January 3, 2022

2.

In your dreams!!

Im a retired teacher and I'm not going back to a plague pit.



Why weren't schools provided with filters and CO2 monitors 18 months ago, before hundreds of staff and children became ill?



What is the obsession with 'Blitz Spirit'?

At least they had gasmasks…. — Lesley Piearcey💙 (@LPiearcey) January 2, 2022

3.

Sajid Javid wants NHS volunteers, but he won't provide FFP3 masks, or apply restrictions.



Nadhim Zahawi wants volunteer teachers, but he won't encourage mask wearing or ventilate schools.



Both men are literally facilitating the problems for which they want solutions 🤦‍♂️ — Farrukh #FBPE (@implausibleblog) December 30, 2021

4.

Isn't it ironic in the extreme when gaslighting @nadhimzahawi invokes the blitz spirit, when gas masks were mandatory for everyone, even babies and schoolchildren? — Ian Parsons #FBPE #FBNHS #JOHNSONOUT No DM's (@IanLabour) January 2, 2022

Reactions

Other people were generally annoyed at his comments…

1.

It is utterly shameful that this charlatan is invoking "Blitz Spirit" in the absence of ventilation, filtration, mask mandates, working test-and-trace, and proper sick pay. What an admission of failure. https://t.co/ivPVKWej2g — BearDonkaDonk (@OscarNMFranklin) January 3, 2022

2.

This is a suicide mission for retired teachers and I don't support it. I sincerely hope parents and young people left disabled by Covid-19 will sue the government for damages. My heart goes out to children, young adults and their parents who have been very badly let down by govt. — Rebecca CEV #FBPE #Remain #Rejoin #NHS (@CarbonisedPleb) January 2, 2022

3.

Sky News: "How many people are in ICU with Covid?"

Nadhim Zahawi: "I don't have the data"



Sky News: "How many extra teaching staff have you enrolled?"

Nadhim Zahawi: "I don't have the data"



If Zahawi was answering to a company's board of director's he would be sacked. — Pat #LFC 💙 #JFT97 (@Pat_167) January 3, 2022

4.

Nadhim Zahawi has announced 7,000 new air sanitiser units for schools.

Which will be extremely useful, provided that the average classroom contains 1,271 pupils. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 2, 2022

5.

Dear Nadhim Zahawi,



Peoples’ inability to access COVID tests isn’t a feeling. It’s a fact. — Dr Julia Grace Patterson💙 (@JujuliaGrace) January 3, 2022

Related: Reactions as Times writer claims Brits secretly enjoyed Blitz spirit during pandemic