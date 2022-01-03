Liz Truss hasn’t won any fans after leaked emails revealed she insisted an “incredibly expensive” taxpayer-funded lunch.
Just to add insult to injury the meeting was held at a club owned by a Tory donor.
According to the Sunday Times, Truss “refused to consider anywhere” but 5 Hertford Street for a meeting with Joe Biden’s trade representative last summer.
The decadent Mayfair club is owned by millionaire Robin Birley, a donor to Johnson ’s leadership campaign.
He is also the half-brother of Zac Goldsmith. Mr Birley gave £20,000 to help Johnson in his quest for the top job.
Hungry Liz Truss demanded £3,000 of public cash for the dinner date, before the venue agreed to reduce the bill to £1,400 following pushback from officials at the Department for International Trade.
A receipt showed Ms Truss and her guests enjoyed two bottles of dry gin, three £153 bottles of Pazo Barrantes Albarino, a Spanish white wine, and two bottles of the French red Coudoulet de Beaucastel, at £130 a bottle.
Nice work if you can get it.
