Liz Truss hasn’t won any fans after leaked emails revealed she insisted an “incredibly expensive” taxpayer-funded lunch.

Just to add insult to injury the meeting was held at a club owned by a Tory donor.

According to the Sunday Times, Truss “refused to consider anywhere” but 5 Hertford Street for a meeting with Joe Biden’s trade representative last summer.

The decadent Mayfair club is owned by millionaire Robin Birley, a donor to Johnson ’s leadership campaign.

He is also the half-brother of Zac Goldsmith. Mr Birley gave £20,000 to help Johnson in his quest for the top job.

Hungry Liz Truss demanded £3,000 of public cash for the dinner date, before the venue agreed to reduce the bill to £1,400 following pushback from officials at the Department for International Trade.

A receipt showed Ms Truss and her guests enjoyed two bottles of dry gin, three £153 bottles of Pazo Barrantes Albarino, a Spanish white wine, and two bottles of the French red Coudoulet de Beaucastel, at £130 a bottle.

Nice work if you can get it.

Reactions

Some people were not that impressed with her demands.

1.

So Liz Truss thought it was fine to spend £1,400 on a lunch at a private member's club while her government was getting ready to take away £20 a week from people on universal credit. How do these people represent us? — Daniela Nadj (@DanielaNadj) January 2, 2022

2.

Remember when the Tories were telling us that this is enough to feed a school child for 10 days. pic.twitter.com/5NxzjM1BGp — domino_red (@dominored1) January 2, 2022

3.

Wonder if she would be quite so cavalier if it was her own money she was spending. pic.twitter.com/OnhIebaKEg — AJP (@UniversalEvent) January 2, 2022

4.

Basic maths tells you that £1,400 for 10 people is £140 per head. And plenty of people would think that £130 bottles of wine is not just unreasonable but unimaginable for most families — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) January 2, 2022

5.

How about Wetherspoons? Tim Martin is a party donor too, so that would be acceptable, and it would portray Brexit Britain to the world. — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) January 2, 2022

6.

The issue is not the cost (which does not seem outrageous). It’s the insistence on using a place that is connected with a Tory donor. There is a huge conflict of interest here and an overall good governance issue. A non-political/‘neutral’ venue should be used for such meals. — Stiofán Dawson (@stiofandawson) January 2, 2022

7.

Hertford St Club where Truss lunched for £1400- owned by Robin Birley, a direct descendent of Hugh Hornby Birley, the man that led the charge of the Yeomanry at #Peterloo in Manchester in 1819. Connections rhyme -PM Lord Liverpool was anticorruption; Johnson- no rhyme no reason pic.twitter.com/SiU2rOq8ic — Jeff Kaye (@Jakdaw09) January 2, 2022

8.

Meanwhile, out in the real world, children don’t have a bed to sleep in.



It’d be great if ‘leveling-up’ in 2022, meant funneling a lot less less taxpayer money to party donors, and a lot more to the people who desperately need it.https://t.co/6gA7KZuZVh — Colm Nugent (@Wigapedia) January 2, 2022

