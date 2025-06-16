Some have said they “feel bad” for Melania Trump after apparent footage from Donald Trump’s military parade was widely shared on social media.

On Saturday, a military parade was held in Washington DC to celebrate Trump’s birthday. However, it’s safe to say the event didn’t match its billing, as pictures showed sparse crowds and marches that left plenty to be desired.

And it seems that someone who was less than impressed by the event was the president’s wife, Melania.

In footage from the event, Melania can be seen smiling alongside Donald, before turning away and frowning.

Find a woman that loves you as much as Melania loves Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/L84f29srGE — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 15, 2025

Sharing the clip on X, one person wrote: “You gotta feel bad for Melania to some extent.

“She just wanted to be a trophy wife and wear nice clothes and drink fine wine in St. Tropez. And now she’s at military parades with some geriatric man.”

pic.twitter.com/eCCIK5rZlU — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 15, 2025

This isn’t the first time that people have theorised that Melania might not be too happy with Donald. During the presidential inauguration earlier this year, some wondered if there was a more practical reason behind her decision to wear a particularly wide-rimmed hat.