Dubai resident Isabel Oakeshott has once again decided to complain about the state of the UK, despite the fact she doesn’t live here.

For the last few months, the journalist has been living in the United Arab Emirates to escape Labour’s VAT raid on private schools. This hasn’t stopped Oakeshott repeatedly putting Britain down, both through appearances on TalkTV and posts on social media.

Her latest attack on the UK came in a post on X, where Oakeshott asked how “our country can bear another 4 years of this?”

In a lengthy list, Oakeshott lamented everything from “the crashing incompetence” and the “fracturing communities” to the “tanking economy” and “filth piling up on our streets.”

How can our country bear another 4 years of this? The crashing incompetence; the ignorance; the gas lighting; the u-turns; the ministers who can't give a basic answer to a basic question; the "far right" slurs; the refusal to stop the boats; the tanking economy; the fracturing of… — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) June 16, 2025

People immediately asked the obvious question though: where did Oakeshott mean when she said “our country,” given that she lives in the United Arab Emirates.

Writer Otto English said: “Sounds terrible Isabel. Why not leave and come home to Blighty?”

Sounds terrible Isabel. Why not leave and come home to Blighty? https://t.co/cfwrtNpAss — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 16, 2025

And many others made the same point…

You live in Dubai, love. — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) June 16, 2025

Thought you were in Dubai? — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) June 16, 2025

It's not YOUR country. You left. PO — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) June 16, 2025

Isabel Oakeshott still moaning about the state of our country and how many migrants we have. Fucking WILD coming from a woman who’s moved to Dubai, doesn’t speak Arabic, and most definitely doesn’t follow their culture. Weird since she can still work here, use our services but… — Claire 💙 (@clairebubblepop) June 16, 2025

Earlier this year, Oakeshott said she had fled the UK to avoid Labour’s “pernicious tax on private schools” and found refuge in the UAE, where the economy is “booming”.

Her partner Richard Tice – the deputy leader of Reform UK – has also been splitting his time between Dubai and his constituency of Boston and Skegness.

