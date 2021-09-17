Piers Morgan is to join News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show, it has been announced.

The 56-year-old will also publish two weekly columns online for the New York Post and the Sun.

The TV show will air on weeknights in the UK, US and Australia, and Morgan will also present a series of true crime documentaries.

Morgan said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

The Sun

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for the Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands.

“I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp, said Morgan is “the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

“He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at Fox Nation, Sky News Australia, the Sun and the New York Post.”

Reactions

While there will be a lot of people looking forward to his return to our screens, there are already a lot of others that are dreading it.

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

So this is where you were stropping off to then. Does your contract have clause banning the weather presenter from challenging you? 😂 pic.twitter.com/nloCfQE2vZ — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 16, 2021

2.

So I was right then. All planned before you prenteded to storm off GMB for the viewing figures. — Blue (@blueloz2019) September 16, 2021

3.

BREAKING: New co host announced – pic.twitter.com/Fns9N0XiDB — Remmus (@The_Duke_No9) September 16, 2021

4.

Is there a vacancy for a weatherman? Asking for a friend. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/G574zFmKHm — Sean McDonald (@PartyRothwell) September 16, 2021

5.

This – and the Piers Morgan announcement – appears to be in effect the launch of FoxNews UK (without calling it that). Whether it is more successful than GBNews remains to be seen. https://t.co/tPeZKeZ7Xq — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) September 16, 2021

6.

Piers Morgan joins Rebekah Brooks & Rupert Murdoch in their new channel



Three names that I last saw together in the Leveson Inquiry Report on phone hacking https://t.co/zVbVSUimnI — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) September 16, 2021

7.

Piers Morgan says his NewsUK show will be “a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged." pic.twitter.com/Yjjyz6zYLs — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 16, 2021

8.

Congrats! You both look constipated! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 16, 2021

9.

10.

He still found time to wade into the Shamima Begum debate.

Just as well I’m not interviewing this lying, snivelling, cold-hearted, self-serving ISIS bride monster or I’d have seriously lost my temper by now. Begum should never be allowed back to Britain.

Let her rot in the terror bed she made for herself. pic.twitter.com/ao5BRTVFA2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2021

