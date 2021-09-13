The Express was caught out in a howler this evening after confusing Emma Raducanu for her US Open final opponent Leylah Fernandez in an article hitting out at Europhile “hypocrites”.
According to the newspaper anti-Brexit campaigners have been using the astonishing success of Brit Raducanu to launch “cruel attacks” on those who voted to leave the European Union in 2016.
Raducanu was born in Toronto, Canada, in 2002 to a Romanian father and Chinese mother. The family emigrated to the UK when she was two to settle in Bromley, southeast London.
Remainers have used this as ammunition to bash ‘anti-immigrant hypocrites’, the paper claims, with one person pointing out that it is “intriguing to see the flag-waving Brexit Brits suddenly embrace immigrants when it suits them….”
The Express fought back on behalf of Brexit supporters, pointing out that Romania had not joined the EU when Raducanu’s family migrated and that “neither China nor Canada have ever been members.”
But the article quickly backfired when social media users pointed out they had used a picture ofLeylah Fernandez rather than Raducanu to illustrate the piece, much to the bemusement of those online.
Here’s what people had to say:
Daily Express. I don’t quite know how to tell you this, but that’s not Emma Raducanu. pic.twitter.com/AxkmuZrzJv— Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 13, 2021
They're right to – that's an image that isn't Emma Raducanu.— The Small, Quiet Voice of Reason (@NotATory2) September 13, 2021
Well done for playing up to rightful stereotypes, as ever, Daily Express. pic.twitter.com/WUNk9PAqTD
Daily Express article about Emma Raducanu leads, instead, with an image of Leylah Fernandez 🤦♀️🙄 pic.twitter.com/WJfvsxk1OT— Tell MAMA UK (@TellMamaUK) September 13, 2021
Daily Express can't tell the difference between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernández. But how dare people, rightly, point out that without immigration she wouldn't be representing GB. 👍 https://t.co/VOmlfD9ku0— Shy Robin (@RobinS66BS) September 13, 2021
Related: That didn’t last long! Reactions as Andrew Neil QUITS GB News
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .