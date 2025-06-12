A passenger plane with at least 242 people on board has reportedly crashed in India.

Air India has announced that flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was “involved in an incident today”.

“At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

Police say that the plane crashed in a “civilian area,” with the BBC reporting that video on social media shows black fumes “billowing” from a wreckage which “appears to have crashed in a residential area.”

In a post on X, the flight tracking website Flight Radar says: “We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight #AI171, external from Ahmedabad to London.

“We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after take off.”

Gatwick Airport have released a statement confirming that the plane was due to land there tonight.

“We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25,” they wrote. “More information to follow.”

India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said that he is “shocked and devastated” by the crash.

“I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” he said.

“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”

More to follow…