New Reform chairman David Bull told a batsh*t story about driving with a ghost in his boot after he was asked if he believes in the supernatural.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Bull was asked by Richard Madeley if he had ever seen a ghost.

Former TV presenter Bull, who was announced as Reform UK’s new chairman this week, then launched into an insane tale from his time working on Most Haunted Live.

Bull said that after filming one day, he drove through a wood at night ‘with a ghost in his car boot.’

He went on to recall how medium Derek Acorah told him he hadn’t driven alone and that the spirit of his grandmother was with him.

Bull claimed ‘an evil spirit’ then possessed Acorah who ‘jumped on me and tried to strangle me.’

He said: “The next day I said [to Acorah] ‘Would you like to explain why you tried to kill me overnight?’

“And he said ‘well when I was talking to your grandmother it was then hijacked by another evil spirit.”

After this daft tale had finished, Madeley proved why he is such a titan of broadcasting by delivering the perfect quip to Bull.

“If he’d been successful he would have been hanged by now under your party,” he said.

'Some things happened that I cannot explain.'



Reform UK's new chairman, @drdavidbull, says as @richardm56 asks him if he believes in ghosts. pic.twitter.com/cvX4Dz2GO9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 11, 2025

On social media, many shared their bemusement at what they’d just watched.

One person wrote: “Nothing to see here. Just the new Reform Chairman saying how he once drove through a wood at night with a ghost in his boot – only to then bump into a medium at a pub who channelled his grandmother, herself alas suddenly hijacked by an evil spirit which tried to strangle him.”

Nothing to see here 👇



Just the new Reform Chairman saying how he once drove through a wood at night with a ghost in his boot – only to then bump into a medium at a pub who channelled his grandmother, herself alas suddenly hijacked by an evil spirit which tried to strangle him🤡 pic.twitter.com/kX9lphMhcq — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) June 11, 2025

Someone else said the “whole exchange is gold,” whilst another said: “This has to be one of the funniest things ever said on live television.”

this has to be one of the funniest things ever said on live television pic.twitter.com/hKDjDkGZiw — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) June 12, 2025

This whole exchange is gold. pic.twitter.com/CkycTb5I5A — Nick Dixon (@NJDixon) June 11, 2025

And there was also praise for Madeley, with one person saying his reaction to the story shows “why he is a giant of broadcasting.”

Richard Madeley’s response to this incredible story is why he is a giant of broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/9YgRIsR9GU — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) June 11, 2025

Anyway, nice to know Reform have found another totally normal and very sensible person to join their crack team.

