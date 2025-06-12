53 British nationals were onboard the Air India flight which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Flight AI171, which was bound for London Gatwick, crashed into a civilian area after take-off from Ahmedabad airport.

Some 230 passengers and 12 crew were onboard, and Air India has now confirmed their nationalities.

BREAKING: There were 53 Britons on board the Air India flight when it crashed, according to the airline.



More than 240 passengers are believed to have been on the craft in total, with the majority Indian nationals.



In a post on X, the airline said: “Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.

“The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.”

It continued: “We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

“Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.”

Footage circulating on social media shows black fumes “billowing” from a wreckage, with one video appearing to show the plane descending before a exploding into a large fireball.

Signal was lost with the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, Flight Radar said in a post on X.

In a statement via the BBC, DGCA, India’s aviation regulator, said the flight “crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad.”

Gatwick Airport have released a statement confirming that the plane was due to land there tonight.

“We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25,” they wrote.

India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said that he is “shocked and devastated” by the crash.

“I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” he said.

“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”