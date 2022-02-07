Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had another awkward exchange during a morning media round, appearing reluctant to speak about her most recent contact with Boris Johnson.

The Cabinet minister challenged BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt as to why he was asking her if she had spoken to the Prime Minister in the past 24 hours.

During the exchange, Stayt said he was “really confused”, asking Ms Dorries if his question was a “difficult” one.

The presenter asked: “Have you spoken to the Prime Minister recently, in the last 24 hours?”

After a brief pause, a smiling Ms Dorries replied: “Why? Why are you asking me that question?”

Charlie Stayt: Have you spoken to the Prime Minister in the last 24-hours?



Nadine Dorries – Why are you asking me that question



Charlie Stayt: I'd like to know



Nadine Dorries: we've communicated



Charlie Stayt: I'm really confused, is that a difficult question?#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/InMqfHytjS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 5, 2022

Stayt replied: “I’d like to know.”

Dorries simply said: “We’ve communicated.”

Appearing perplexed, Stayt went on to say: “I’m really confused. Is that a difficult question? I’m just asking if you’ve spoken to the Prime Minister, in the last 24 hours.”

Dorries repeated: “We have communicated.”

Stayt went on to ask what Mr Johnson had communicated to her, but Ms Dorries declined to go into detail.

She said: “I’m not going to tell you the extent of my communications with the Prime Minister. I mean, I’ve answered your question. We have communicated. What is your next question?”

Here is another bizarre Dorries interview while you are here.

Nadine Dorries: “we’ve had 10 years of the internet”



The Internet: Email started in 1965…



Also The Internet: The World Wide Web was invented by British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee in 1989#NadineDorries #internet @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/2nc0nK9Jlo — Opining Now (@OpiningNow) February 5, 2022

Parody

Well the real interview was weird enough but comedian Sooz Kempner decided to parody the strange exchange. She wore a blonde wig, fag in hand and knocking back a bottle of alcohol, chatting to the PM before she heads

It’s a must-watch.

Watch

Nadine Dorries BBC Breakfast interview in full. pic.twitter.com/clrOeKPZeT — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 5, 2022

There is also a deleted scene!



Deleted scene (had to edit the entire video down from over 3 minutes so my romantic ending had to go) pic.twitter.com/XU1XPE2dfc — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 6, 2022

Just to clarify…

Right…so…I won't call em out but…two people I've noticed so far have commented thinking my Nadine Dorries video is the real interview. I SUPPOSE you could not know…that Nadine Dorries…doesn't wear a £5.99 white bob wig but…did they think this was really Charlie Stayt? pic.twitter.com/FniRJnqTuL — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 6, 2022

Reactions

1.

The funniest comedian working today. https://t.co/OoK4bHYCCL — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) February 5, 2022

2.

Watch this please….. It is hilarious.. https://t.co/jgJTYH8cvd — Victor Meldrew (@VictorM81221043) February 5, 2022

3.

This is incredibly funny. And also kind of tragic. Because this woman (or the "real" version of this woman) is actually our Culture Secretary. Yup, in "real life". https://t.co/JBaVlmHDlT — Christina Patterson (@queenchristina_) February 5, 2022

4.

5.

I saw this before I saw the actual interview, and jesus christ.



I just assumed you must have exaggerated some stuff for comedies sake, but it really was this bad 🤣 — PeteyMcPickle (@PeteyMcPickle) February 5, 2022

6.

You've made Nadine Dorries a bit sexy at the start and now I can't unsee it. 😄 — James Martin Official #FBPB (@JamesMartinTVR) February 5, 2022

7.

This is very good but I refuse to believe Dorries owns anywhere near that many books — Some Guy in Kent (@RandomKentGuy) February 5, 2022

Here is her take on the Alegra Straton farce.

The leaked Allegra Stratton video in full #downingstreetparty pic.twitter.com/Cd9WL4w8ci — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) December 8, 2021

Related: ‘She’s back’: Nadine Dorries returns with another car crash interview