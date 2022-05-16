People struggling during the cost-of-living crisis should consider taking on more hours at work or moving to a better-paid job, a Government minister has said.

Rachel Maclean, safeguarding minister in the Home Office, admitted the idea would not work for all households, but said the solution for some people could be to look for additional work.

The comments come against a backdrop of soaring inflation, rising energy bills and high prices at the petrol pumps.

It comes as a parody of the interview has gone viral.

Here is the original interview to kick off.

Rachel Maclean: People can protect themselves better from the cost of living crisis "by taking on more hours or moving to a better job"#KayBurley: Some people are working 3 jobs, they're working every hour they can… but they're still having to go to food banks#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/CP5dslPHK9 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 16, 2022

Parody

In response, Rosie Holt has created another great parody video and it’s too real. It is worryingly similar to the original clip.

MP says people should get a better job such as “a banker” to protect themselves from cost of living surge pic.twitter.com/CaXBSJUilK — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 16, 2022

Reactions

Here is some reaction to the clip, which has been seen over 500,000 times already:

Saw the clip on Sky News and immediately began looking forward to the Rosie Holt take



It delivered 🙌🏼 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 16, 2022

What is so beautifully observed here is the delivery of the new MP – the apparent reasonableness – the “it’s complicated” – the “I know what you are thinking….” All leading up to the mad solution… https://t.co/TeHuj04nLx — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) May 16, 2022

🤣 not only is the video funny the comments of people who think it’s real are amazing 😂 the problem is it actually feels like it could be genuine and thus is the problem with our current political elite 😂😅 https://t.co/lSUZp5M6RH — David Colldash دَاوُوْد (@colldash) May 16, 2022

Such a shame Rosie isn't a real MP, she'd fit into my Cabinet so well. https://t.co/fUHcS7RRGa — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 16, 2022

WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IS REAL ANY MORE https://t.co/xcDgx4L12g — 💣 ʟᴀʀʀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴘᴀᴜʟ 💣 (@larryandpaul) May 16, 2022

Rosie is consistently the finest satirist of this current sh*t-show we find ourselves in. The fact that she gets hundreds of replies thinking it's real each video should tell you something. A treasure. https://t.co/xp3HfFuTXm — Colin Harris (@FruitEatingBear) May 16, 2022

Honest to God I’d love to see Rosie Holt do Question Time in character. https://t.co/n1oOjnYaxQ — The Unoriginal Angel (@JulianBirch) May 16, 2022

