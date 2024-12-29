New rules mandating big tech to standardize chargers on smartphones, tablets and cameras came into force on Saturday (28/12).

Manufacturers are now obliged to fit devices sold in the 27-nation bloc with a USB-C, the port chosen by the European Union as the common standard for charging electronic tools.

“Starting today, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, speakers, keyboards and many other electronics sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port,” the EU Parliament wrote on social media X.

The EU has said the single charger rule will simplify the lives of Europeans and slash costs for consumers.

By allowing consumers to purchase a new device without a new charger, it will also reduce the mountain of obsolete chargers, the bloc has argued.

The law was first approved in 2022 following a tussle with US tech giant Apple. It allowed companies until December 28 this year to adapt.

Makers of laptops will have extra time, from early 2026, to also follow suit.

Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant.

The firm said in 2021 that such regulation “stifles innovation”, but by September last year it had begun shipping phones with the new port.

