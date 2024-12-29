For those who had a sneaking suspicion that Elon Musk could start to annoy Team Trump ahead of Donald’s second term in office, you were very likely on to something – and the likes of Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer are now REJECTING the tech billionaire.

ALSO READ: Farage says Musk will help Reform win youth vote ‘because he’s cool and wears a bomber jacket’

Bad weekend for Elon Musk as MAGA heads turn

The season of goodwill is truly over and done with in the MAGA camp. Though Musk’s relentless efforts to support Donald Trump yielded a dramatic election win in November, it seems his increasing influence in the new administration is upsetting the diehards.

This week, Musk has found himself as one of the more reasonable voices in the immigration debate, arguing in favour of issuing more visas to highly-skilled foreign workers. However, the nationalist base of Republicans haven’t taken too kindly to this.

Splitting briefly from the America First ideology may leave Elon with his cards permanently marked. Steve Bannon, the infamous political strategist and one of the original ‘ride or dies’ for Donald Trump, lashed out at the Tesla founder over the weekend.

Why are MAGA tribes going to war?

Despite his staunch opposition of socialism, Elon Musk is often flagged-up for taking on billions of dollars worth of government subsidies. Bannon also suggested the richest man in the world ‘would take a cheque from Hitler’. Damn…

“This guy lives on government contracts and taxpayer subsidies…You’re not a nationalist, not even an American, all you are is a globalist. You would take a cheque from Adolf Hitler himself, because you take it from people just as bad.” | Steve Bannon

Laura Loomer, also another huge Trump backer, argued with Elon Musk on his own social media platform. She ripped into his alleged support for the Chinese regime, accusing him of ‘jumping on the MAGA bandwagon’. It’s not a happy house…

“Elon Musk bought his way into MAGA about five minutes after Donald Trump nearly got his head blown off in Butler. He voted for Biden, supported Ron DeSantis, and said Trump was ‘too old’. All you want… is to protect your buddy, Xi Jinping” | Laura Loomer