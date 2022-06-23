Mr Lewis said that it was only a few weeks ago that his attempt to become an independent peer was turned down by the House of Lords Appointments.

Consumer expert Martin Lewis has revealed he was recently turned down after applying to become a member of the House of Lords.

It comes as there are rumours that Paul Dacre may become a Lord and there are still questions over the peerage handed to Evgeny Lebedev son of a KGB officer.

The rejection of @MartinSLewis further highlights the need for transparency surrounding the appointment of Lord Levedev – not just the security concerns but as one of @Peston's sources put it,

"why was Johnson obsessed with the peerage being granted”? https://t.co/xaL12ZXh9u — Chin up! (@Rik_Chin) June 23, 2022

Mr Lewis, founder and chair of MoneySavingExpert.com, said that he believes his bid for a cross-bench peerage was rejected because he was “honest” about the limited time he could commit to the role.

In an interview with the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast, Mr Lewis expressed his desire for “more consensual, co-operative politics”.

Martin Lewis got turned down for a peerage "a couple of weeks ago"



The Money Saving Expert tells @BBCNickRobinson he thinks he was rejected by the House of Lords as he didn't have enough time to give to the role



Listen to more on #BBCPoliticalThinking https://t.co/5De2URcMSU pic.twitter.com/8oq4b0HzCp — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 23, 2022

Mr Lewis has become increasingly vocal in recent months on behalf of consumers and financially stretched households, amid surging inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

“I never attack the Tories, I attack the policies of the Government,” he said.

He told the podcast, hosted by Nick Robinson, that he was a member of the Liberal Democrats until the age of 24 but since then has been a “floating voter”.

Mr Lewis said that it was only a number of weeks ago that his attempt to become an independent peer was turned down by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

Honest

“I did this really silly thing and I was honest in the interview,” he said.

He said that he told the commission he could only offer a limited number of hours.

“I’m very busy with my job, but most importantly, I have a nine-year-old daughter and until she is 13, my most important job from 6.30pm until 8pm at night is to be with her and put her to bed.

“I would see my role as being learning for three to five years, with limited input and then gradually over the next five to 10 years, committing more time to the House of Lords.”

Mr Lewis suggested that this may have represented a “stumbling block” to his application, although he said that the commission invited him to apply again in the future.

“I don’t think I was willing to give them the time that they felt was necessary to be in the Lords.”

Reactions

1.

I see that Paul Dacre is about to be ennobled – I look forward to welcoming him to the House of Lords, reminding him of this headline and reassuring him that I am still doing all I can to prevent the Government he so avidly supports from acting like a dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/tXsvqytQxG — Roger Roberts (@LordRRoberts) June 21, 2022

2.

Sunday: Paul Dacre gets a call from No 10 instructing him to drop the Carrie Story.



Tuesday: Paul Dacre gets a call from number 10 to offer him a place in the House of Lords. — Farage’s Amazon Echo 🇺🇦 (@EchoFarage) June 21, 2022

3.

Until now I have never regretted declining the peerage I was offered



But today I'm sad I didn't accept it



Because then I could give it in back when that lying, evil thug Paul Dacre enters the House of Lords — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 22, 2022

4.

Well well well. I am hearing it is actually happening – a lifetime ambition is about to be achieved. One of the most malign cultural and political forces of recent decades is to be “elevated” to the House of Lords by the most corrupt Prime Minister the country has ever had 1/4 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 21, 2022

5.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis says he has been turned down for a peerage after he applied to be a member of the House of Lords.



Commentator Ali Miraj: "He needs to make a donation to someone to get in. It's a welfare system for the well connected." @JuliaHB1 | @AliMirajUK pic.twitter.com/gSYTTZxPUf — TalkTV (@TalkTV) June 23, 2022

6.

The idea that the majority of peers work long hours is risible. Most are invisible. Many of the Scottish ones never speak. Suspect the Government would've hated a @MartinSLewis peerage not because he'd have been in parliament so seldom. But because he'd have been there too much. https://t.co/R6wtLVgsWX — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) June 23, 2022

7.

"Martin Lewis says House of Lords rejected his peerage application

Consumer champion believes he was turned down because he was honest about limited time he could commit"



Incredibly diplomatic of him to suggest that was the reason. Testament of character. https://t.co/3kk0tzXCsT — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) June 23, 2022

Related: Mail front page comes back to haunt Dacre amid rumours that he could be made a Lord