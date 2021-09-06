Today was the day that Andrew Neil, Chairman of GB News, was due to come back into the hot seat and present his show again. However, this seems very unlikely.

But never fear Nigel Farage is still at the station trying to haul up the ratings.

Since the former BBC broadcaster took a holiday two months ago, GB News has made Nigel Farage its star presenter and is rebuilding the brand in the image of the former Ukip and Brexit politician.

But the Farage sparkle looks like it is wearing off and ratings have tanked, again, after a brief bump when he joined the channel.

NEW: @Nigel_Farage flops as GB News figures continue to slide.



The average number of people tuning in has dropped by more than 20,000 per day since its debut in June.



Everything Farage touches, it turns to dust & failure. 🤡https://t.co/bieSt6oA2L — The Churchill Project (@WinstonCProject) September 3, 2021

Biggins

So what political heavyweight would Farage turn to? Well actor and panto star Christopher Biggins of course who joined Nigel on his ‘Talking pints‘ show.

Here he is making his comments about Brexit and why we should have left the EU. Biggings still believes in the sunlit uplands its appears.

‘We had to get out of Europe. They were taking us for a ride. They’re still taking us for a ride!’ He told Farage.

Watch

'We had to get out of Europe. They were taking us for a ride. They're still taking us for a ride!'



Christopher Biggins tells Nigel Farage why he 'was for Brexit.' pic.twitter.com/7pYGqgRpRl — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 3, 2021

Reactions

1.

Of course Biggins is an expert because the whole thing has been a pantomime — Lester B Honest (@LesterBHonest) September 3, 2021

2.

Well that's a turn-up for the books! Christopher Biggins, a 72 year old life-long Conservative voter, who cried on the day that Thatcher died and whose views were too offensive even for Celebrity Big Brother, supports Brexit.

Who'd have ever guessed that? https://t.co/hoS9hpWlXw — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) September 3, 2021

3.

So we had to get out because they were doing something that they are still able to do, whilst we are out?!?!? Ermmmm. Yeah #Biggins pic.twitter.com/A4XnK9gxCe — Richard Oliver Sefton-Durrant🗯 (@richardodurrant) September 5, 2021

4.

When Christopher Biggins is trending on Twitter under the heading of " Politics " you know we're fucked as a country — Alastair McIntyre (@AlastairMcInty2) September 3, 2021

5.

After listening to the considered views of the well know political expert Widow Twanky, I've come to the conclusion that they're all bat-shit fucking crazy and living in some kind of alternative universe for the deluded… https://t.co/7i4jGS5kST — Linda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Notmybrexshit #ProEU (@lindaarella) September 4, 2021

6.

The day that Brexit went looking for Christopher Biggins to validate it was not a good day for Brexit. — Dr Simon Ubsdell (@SimonUbsdell) September 3, 2021

7.

Brexit gets validation from Christopher Biggins next up Zig and Zag talk Foreign policy. Its 2021 everybody and the world is pissing itself at us. — Dontbuythesun 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 🔰💫 (@OrTheDailyMail) September 4, 2021

8.

Following the successful appearance of Christopher Biggins, GBNews announce the appointment of their new Economics Editor. pic.twitter.com/T8BiOtMsDK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 4, 2021

9.

Well if Christopher biggins thinks it then it must be true. Next up we get thoughts from Sooty and Sweep on the future of Bitcoin. — Archon Shep (@ArchonShep) September 3, 2021

10.

I had a weird dream that we live in a country where people ask Christopher Biggins for his view on Brexit and follow the advice of Right Said Fred on virology. — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) September 4, 2021

