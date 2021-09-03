Andrew Neil will not return to GB News on Monday as expected, amid growing speculation about strained relations between him and the channel’s top team.
Multiple insiders expected him to be back on our TV screens on September 6, but The Times reports that this prospect is now not going to happen.
The chairman of GB News spent just two weeks presenting his on the fledgling channel before taking a two-month break when the channel’s launch did not go as well as expected and rating plummeted.
His show was handed to Ex Sky news presenter Colin Brazier.
Since June Neil has made just one appearance on the broadcaster, returning on August 19 to condemn Joe Biden for withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan.
Piers Morgan
One person who is looking for a job is Piers Morgan.
He said the number of job offers he has received “accelerated” after his comments about the Duchess of Sussex were found not to have breached the broadcasting code.
Speaking outside his London home on Wednesday, he said he would make a decision “quite soon” about where his next job will be.
He added: “I have had loads of offers and they have accelerated in the last 10 hours, as you can imagine, and I will take my free speech campaign around the world and all I require is to have an employer who believes in it as passionately as I do.”
He said the rise in Good Morning Britain’s ratings during his stint on the programme means he is a “valuable commodity”, adding: “I’m considering some very interesting offers right now and I will make a decision quite soon.”
I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021
Do I get my job back? pic.twitter.com/czhzeejYpa
Related: Replaced by Seymour Butts? Andrew Neil announces break from GB News
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .