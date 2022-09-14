Prince Andrew could still step in for King, as he is allowed to keep one key royal role.

Andrew is to continue as Counsellor of State. This means that he can stand in for Charles if the newly crowned King can’t attend official duties.

Before the Queen died, Charles, William, Harry and Andrew held the position, because they were the top four people in the line of succession over the age of 21.

But now Charles is King, Beatrice joins her father as number four on the list.

Military uniforms

It comes as the Duke of Sussex has been denied the chance to wear military uniform as he mourns the Queen, even though his disgraced uncle the Duke of York will be permitted to do so at the lying in state vigil.

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, will be in civilian dress for official events including the late monarch’s state funeral.

Only working royals – which Harry and Andrew are not – are being permitted to dress in uniform at five ceremonial occasions.

But an exception has been made for Andrew who will wear a uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen when he stands guard around her coffin during the Vigil of the Princes.

He is expected to be joined by the Queen’s other children – the King, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – at the proceedings during the lying in state later this week.

It is likely to be a bitter blow for ex-solder Harry, who is proud of his decade in the forces, and who was saddened after being stripped of his honorary military roles including Captain General of the Royal Marines by the Queen post-Megxit.

Counsellors of state

Robert Preston tweeted about the appointment.

1.

The monarch appoints five counsellors of state to stand in for him when he is unwell or out of the UK. They are his spouse plus the top four in succession to the crown who are aged 21 or over. These include Prince Andrew and his daughter Princess Beatrice (only just… — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 13, 2022

2.

appointed) but not Princess Anne, who is probably the most widely respected of the royal family. Many would say this is nuts, especially since the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act ended primogeniture, though only for those born after 2011. So if King Charles were — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 13, 2022

3.

incapacitated, Andrew would step in, not Anne. Do you think most British people would approve? — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 13, 2022

In response, Marina Purkiss tweeted: “While we’re all bewildered as to why Prince Andrew is allowed to don military uniform, but Harry isn’t Perhaps we should be more shocked by this If Charles III goes abroad or gets sick, 5 counsellors of state stand in for him 1 of them is Prince Andrew.”

While we're all bewildered as to why Prince Andrew is allowed to don military uniform, but Harry isn't



Perhaps we should be more shocked by this



If Charles III goes abroad or gets sick, 5 counsellors of state stand in for him



1 of them is Prince Andrewhttps://t.co/EaySdv3USd — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 14, 2022

Charles III has appointed Prince Andrew as a Counsellor of State who might act in his place despite his obvious inappropriateness for such office. It seems that Charles is intent on undermining the monarchy with everything he does. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) September 14, 2022

