Boris Johnson will face scrutiny over his hope to “ride out” the wave of Omicron without further restrictions despite the NHS coming under significant strain from coronavirus, as last night during his Downing Street press conference, well, not a lot went on.

The prime minister will argue to his Cabinet on Wednesday they should stick by the Plan B measures in England as he accepted parts of the health service will feel “temporarily overwhelmed”.

He will also face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions and then make a Commons statement where he will face possible challenges from Tory MPs critical of restrictions amid concerns of staffing shortages.

NHS trusts were declaring critical incidents and hospitals in Greater Manchester said they will pause some “non-urgent” surgery over the “rising impact” of Covid-19 and staffing shortages.

NHS North West regional medical director Dr David Levy told the BBC hospitals were under pressure across the entire region due to the volume of Covid patients and isolating staff, adding frontline workers were under “fairly intense pressure at the moment”.

Downing Street briefing

At last night’s briefing, he basically said nothing, as nothing is changing.

Here’s a clip from the non-event, which just seemed like an excuse to show off his new haircut.

"We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again"



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says booster jabs and Plan B measures offer "substantial protection" meaning the UK "can find a way to live with this virus"https://t.co/xspfOLfwMn pic.twitter.com/dczIx0fIBQ — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 4, 2022

Reactions

Needless to say, a lot of people were less than impressed.

1.

That’s right, after two years and 150,000 deaths the best he can come up with is “ride it out”. I’m so very sorry. #DowningStreetBriefing https://t.co/eSrk2snCgb pic.twitter.com/FvCOUS0M8q — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 4, 2022

2.

Boris Johnson announcing a continuation of his Plan B to combat Covid which is close your eyes and hope for the best — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 4, 2022

3.

BREAKING: The prime minister has responded to concerns a 250% increase in Covid hospitalisations is leaving the NHS at risk of collapse by not doing a thing about it #DowningStreetBriefing — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) January 4, 2022

4.

5.

Footage of the virtual hospital, where virtual beds will be available. #DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/NTwsiciyvg — Paul Mitchell💙 (@mrmitchell78) January 4, 2022

6.

That Covid briefing was reminiscent of Mr Grace from Are You Being Served … “Carry on everybody, you’ve all done very well” pic.twitter.com/smNu3ecJmC — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) January 4, 2022

7.

218,724 cases today, so the government has announced 100,000 tests per day, which will be done using testing kits we've run out of. pic.twitter.com/ZCSV2lQVl6 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) January 4, 2022

8.

Absolutely nothing Johnson is saying is surprising or new. This looks a lot like an effort to reassert himself as "The Prime Minister" and to divert attention from Starmer "The Prime Minister in waiting" #DowningStreetBriefing — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 4, 2022

9.

So let's see. Omicron is just a cold and the pandemic is almost over, but the only fair comparison to how bad things are is a year ago, with a different variant and when hardly anyone was vaccinated?



And even so we are not that far off 1st wave peak & hospitals declaring crises — Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) January 4, 2022

Related: ‘Where’s the beef’ in the anti-Tory alliance?