Nigel Farage was given a warm welcome as he returned to the GB News offices following a stint in the jungle.

The former Brexit Party leader returned to the UK on Wednesday, telling reporters at Heathrow Airport that it was “fascinating” that polling suggests he is now more popular with Tory voters than the Prime Minister following his time on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

He told the PA news agency that the Prime Minister’s battle with his own side to win Tuesday’s Commons vote on the Rwanda plan showed the difficulties Mr Sunak was in.

“This Government’s in desperate trouble, headed for catastrophic defeat,” he said.

“They’ve no idea what’s coming down the track towards them. And I think the last thing I heard before I went into the jungle was that (Lord) Cameron was back … if it’s got that bad, they must be in real trouble.

“And I see that he’s just about managed to squeak through a vote on Rwanda. But, I mean, it’s going to make no difference at all.

“They’re in dire, dire trouble. And all Labour have to do is, frankly, not tear each other apart, and play safe and the election is theirs, I think.”

He is back. @Nigel_Farage returns to the GB News office and is greeted with a huge round of applause!



🔓 Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/BL4zv3Mw5B — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 13, 2023

Related: UK economy contracted faster than expected in October