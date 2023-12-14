A pensioner has divided the internet after using his mobility scooter to knock down a man after he had bought the last pasty in a bakery.

The incident, which took place in Bideford, Devon, was captured on video noticed the angry pasty fan “taking it out” and decided to film the scene.

She said: “They were arguing because he had the last pasty from the bakery and then bumped into him.”

In the video, the man in the mobility scooter can be seen holding his walking stick in one hand and driving with the other.

One person can be heard shouting: “I said do you want help,” to which the man responds, but it is hard to detect what he said.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the man in the video has been identified and arrested, seizing the mobility scooter which led to a rather entertaining post from Bideford Police.

It read: “Residents of Bideford may have seen this slightly unusual sight today! And while we are an equal opportunity employer, no, we currently don’t have any plans to launch mobility scooter patrols.

“We attended an incident early today, which is related to a video currently circulating on social media. This led to us seizing a mobility scooter which one of our officers then had to ride back to the station! We have identified the owner but all other parties had already left prior to our arrival. We don’t currently have any victims that have come forward to us.”

