Stories about former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox feature on the front pages of many Thursday papers as the discussion around second jobs for MPs rages on.

The Daily Mail calls Sir Geoffrey the “MP with no shame”, saying the Torridge and West Devon representative earned more than £5.5 million from his work as a lawyer while in Parliament.

The Guardian puts this figure at £6 million and says Sir Geoffrey “skipped 12 recent votes on days when he was doing paid legal work”.

Guardian front page, 11 November 2021: MP Cox has made at least £6m from his second job pic.twitter.com/znLgUDjNOy — The Guardian (@guardian) November 10, 2021

The i writes chief whip Mark Spencer is “in peril” after reportedly allowing Sir Geoffrey to work in the Caribbean instead of attending Parliament.

Thursday's front page: Chief Whip in peril over MP moonlighting in Caribbeanhttps://t.co/xga9dPBZLg pic.twitter.com/gCKJYTY6iJ — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 10, 2021

And the Daily Mirror leads on an exclusive in the “sleaze scandal”, reporting Sir Geoffrey “rakes in a fortune” letting out a “taxpayer-funded London home” and claiming for rent at another place, adding this is not in breach of Commons rules.

