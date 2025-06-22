Rupert Lowe has admitted to getting their Labrador put down with a shotgun by a member of staff.

The former Reform UK MP called himself a “coward” after admitting he had to have his gamekeeper put down his dog with a shotgun.

Lowe, the MP for Great Yarmouth, is now an independent after a high-profile clash led to him losing the whip and leaving the party.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Lowe admitted putting his 17-year-old Labrador down with a shotgun on his Gloucestershire estate after it lost the use of its hind legs.

Lowe argued that it was more humane for the dog to die in its own back yard than be taken to the vet where the dog may end up panicking.

The MP said: “My keeper shot our dog the other day. He was a Labrador of 17.

“Dogs do go through ups and downs for a bit, but in the end Cromwell’s back legs went and our keeper Kevin very kindly did the job.

“Cromwell didn’t go anywhere, he wasn’t away from home and he wouldn’t have known anything about it. So much kinder.

“They are not driven to the vet, they don’t smell the vet, it’s just all over very quickly.”

Lowe mentioned how he would have been “proud” to have done the deed himself, but admitted he did not have the heart to do it.

He said: “I would find it difficult, which is why my keeper did it. So you can call me a coward on that basis, if you want.

“I’ve got friends who can shoot their dogs. [They] just take them on a walk, put a shooting rifle at the back of their head and bang, done.

“They don’t feel anything. I would have found it hard. He was 17 and had been with us that long.

“I would be proud to tell you it was me who did it, [but] I can’t claim that credit.”

Cromwell was buried by a tennis court, next to Lowe’s previous pets.

Lowe had openly spoken with colleagues about his decision, leading to debate amongst MPs concerning the best way to deal with a unwell pet.

Elizabeth Davenport, campaign manager at Animal Aid, said: “It highlights a serious failing of animal protection in the UK.

“There is currently no legislation that protects dogs from this kind of “at home” euthanasia – or indeed many other concerning practices.

“Legislation that does exist, such as the Animal Welfare Act 2006, only protects animals from ‘unnecessary’ harm but allows individuals – who may have no prior knowledge or experience of animal health and welfare – to decide what is or is not necessary.”