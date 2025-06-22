An almighty war of words has erupted between local representatives in Cheshire, and Reform MP Sarah Pochin and leading figures from the council find themselves at loggerheads over claims she made about asylum seekers in the constituency of Runcorn.

Row brewing between Reform MP and council bigwigs

During her first speech in the House of Commons, Pochin claimed that HMOs (Houses of Multiple Occupancies) are ‘breeding grounds for crime’, blaming disturbances on illegal immigrants. However, her version of events seems to differ from those presented by local and county councils.

Mike Wharton, leader of Halton Council, says his authority was not approached by the MP to verify some of the facts and figures discussed in Westminster. Although he rejected her claims, Wharton offered to assist Pochin by ‘providing factual information’ to her.

“It is unfortunate that we as a Local Authority have not been approached for information by Mrs Pochin. Halton Borough Council stand willing to provide factual information to Mrs Pochin, in order to assist her in her duties to advocate for and assist her constituents in Runcorn.” | Mike Wharton

‘Not based on reality’ – Sarah Pochin criticised by Cheshire PCC

Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commission was a little more damning in his assessment of Pochin’s statements, saying that her impression of Runcorn ‘is not based on reality’. He accused the Reform representative of ‘failing to provide evidence’ to support the claims.

“I simply don’t recognise the picture that Sarah Pochin tries to paint of Runcorn – it’s not based on reality.”

“On several occasions Mrs Pochin has stated to have seen CCTV providing evidence of criminal activity. To date, no reports or evidence has been provided to Cheshire Police or to my office by Mrs Pochin, despite the MP having had several opportunities to do so.” | Dan Price

Reform MP hits out at council leaders over alleged ‘smears’

Sarah Pochin, however, remains defiant. After being elected to Parliament by just six votes last month, she is now challenging both Wharton and Price on this matter, and has accused the pair of ‘smearing’ her. She also demanded a meeting in which she can present her evidence.

“You’d expect a competent Police Commissioner and Council Leader to speak to officers before smearing an MP. If they have spoken to the Police, then they’re not just wrong — they’re knowingly deceiving the public.”

“I’ll gladly meet Dan Price and Mike Wharton in my Runcorn office, introduce them to the residents living with this every day, and show them the evidence — crime numbers, CCTV, the lot. Let me know if you need directions, gentlemen.” | Sarah Pochin