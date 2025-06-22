Monday 23 June marks nine years since the UK went to the polls in the EU Referendum. We all know what happened next. It has been almost a decade since that fateful day, where the sunlit uplands were promised, yet never really delivered. It now seems the public is feeling short-changed.

Brexit, Brejoin, and Bregretful: What’s it all about?

A poll conducted by YouGov last week showed a general disdain towards Brexit. One damning statistic showed that the percentage of people who feel this was the right decision is heading for its lowest ever figure, and currently stands at a meagre 31%.

“The public appears ‘Bregretful’. Most Britons say that Brexit has been more of a failure than a success (61%). A majority also want relationship with the European Union (65%) – a stance that is popular across all main parties (51-78%), as as well as among Leave voters (60%).” | YouGov

Support for Brexit dropping towards historic low

Meanwhile, 56% of those surveyed outright believe it was wrong for the UK to leave the European Union, and the gap between the two polarising position appears to be growing wider. The split has been around low-50s-to-high-30s since 2022, but the convergence is becoming more noticeable.

Next week marks 9 years since the EU referendum; most Britons would now support rejoining



Closer relationship without rejoining: 67% support

Rejoining: 56%

Status quo: 28%

Further loosening ties: 18%



Results link in following tweets pic.twitter.com/PlNuR71GB9 — YouGov (@YouGov) June 19, 2025

Most decided voters want a referendum ‘in the next 5-10 years’

A deeper dive into these figures also shows that, among decided voters (where ‘don’t knows’ are excluded), there is majority support for holding a ‘Brejoin referendum’ within either the next 5-10 years, indicating just how frustrated Brits have become with Brexit.

Roughly 51.7% of decided voters want the vote by 2030. However, that margin of support grows among respondents when asked about hosting a new referendum in 2035, with just over 59% saying that vote to rejoin should be held within the next decade.