Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe has launched a brutal attack on Nigel Farage after the Metropolitan Police announced they would not be bringing charges against him.

On Wednesday, the Met said they were dropping their investigation into Lowe over claims he made “threats of physical violence” towards Reform party chairman Zia Yusuf.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “Following a thorough and detailed review of the evidence in relation to an allegation of threats, we have decided that no criminal charges should be brought against a sitting MP.

“Having considered a number of witness statements, we have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Following the news that charges would not be brought against him, Lowe released a statement accusing Reform leader Farage and the party of carrying out a “brutal smear campaign” against him.

He said the accusations were a “sinister attempt to weaponise the criminal justice system against me” after he had “dared to raise constructive criticisms of Nigel Farage.”

He went on to say that he was “ashamed to have shared a parliamentary platform” with Reform and “ashamed to have trusted them.”

Lowe labelled Farage a “coward and a viper”, going on to say that “for the good of our country. Nigel Farage must never be Prime Minister.”

Lowe continued: “If Farage were ever to control the vast power of the British state, I believe he would not hesitate to do to his adversaries what they have tried to do to me.

“With real power, I fear he would wield that immense responsibility to crush dissent – as he has done time and again over the years.

“Smearing my innocent staff in a pathetic attempt to attack me was disgusting, alongside briefings to journalists from senior Reform figures suggesting I had dementia – the lowest, vilest tactics I have seen in my 67 years. They are not fit to lead. They are not fit to be MPs.”

He went on to urge Reform supporters to ditch the party, saying: “To the millions of decent Reform supporters – you must do what you believe is right. I, personally, could not remain in an organisation led by such men.

“They do not deserve your support, your time, your energy, your money, or your vote. Mere reform is inadequate – we need radical, principled change.

“I urge you to do what you think is right. When the time soon comes, we will work together to advance a political movement that is credible, professional, decent, democratic and honest. There will, very soon, be an alternative to the rotten leadership of Reform.”

