A Kenyan grandmother has gone viral after making demands to the Queen, as she celebrates her platinum jubilee.

Muthoni Mathenge spoke to German media station, Deutsche Welle (DW) during which she demanded that the Queen compensate her in cash for the torture she and her husband suffered during Kenya’s fight for independence.

Mathenge said: “Let Elizabeth bring what belongs to me, no middlemen in between. Let the compensation come directly to me. Let her give me a just compensation because she is the ruler.”

Tortured

The octogenarian recounted how she was allegedly tortured by British troops in 1952 after they had stormed her house in search of her husband, who was part of the Mau Mau rebel group.

She said: When they came looking for him, I told them that I had not seen him for days. I refused to tell them because snitching your own whereabouts of fighters would amount to death.”

Muthoni displayed marks on her right foot as proof of torture.

She was tortured with axes during Kenya's struggle for independence from British colonial rule.



As Britain celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of its monarch, this old fighter wants to send her a message: "Let Elizabeth bring what belongs to me." pic.twitter.com/EofKAOqFtW — DW News (@dwnews) June 2, 2022

Sadly, ironic that Elizabeth was on a visit to Kenya when she heard her father had died, and she was now Queen.



I'm willing to bet, she's never known this lady existed, throughout her reign, nor anything of the circumstances she has lived under. — George Peel ☘️ 🖐️ #P&J Project. (@Eesy20) June 2, 2022

Watched @LarryMadowo's piece from Nyeri on the #PlatinumJubilee. Like many others, he notes Elizabeth II became queen while on a trip there but neglects to say what the British were doing in Nyeri at the time and what they would continue to do for the first decade of her reign. — gathara (@gathara) June 2, 2022

Everybody should watch this. https://t.co/kPlbGk4M9O — Save the Wildcat (Ronald Russell Hannah) (@hannah_hannahrr) June 3, 2022

The crimes of the British Empire have mostly gone unpunished.



You won't see the truth being broadcast on British state media though.. I wonder why? 🤔 #BBC #PlatinumJubilee https://t.co/CBO3bjgvvm — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) June 3, 2022

Dear Reader, Google the Mau Mau Rebellion https://t.co/a3515ZUobQ — Jacob Mercia 🟠🌤 (@JacobMercia) June 3, 2022

Lest we think that the barbarity of empire is a thing of the distant past, it’s victims still live and remember. https://t.co/OdtFG4I46k — Fifi__ (@fifi_pols) June 2, 2022

