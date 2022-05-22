Ministers have reportedly opened up a fresh probe into the BBC over accusations that it has an ‘Islingtonian left-wing bias’.

A mid-term review will focus on its compliance with impartiality requirements, even though the official regulator is generally satisfied with the BBC’s record on impartiality

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries is also thought to be looking at scrapping the £159-a-year licence fee when the current Royal charter comes to an end in 2027.

The official regulator is generally satisfied with the BBC’s record on impartiality. So the government now commissions its own review. Who picks its membership and ToR? Will its proceedings be open or secret? Happy to be proved wrong, but it doesn’t smell good pic.twitter.com/7nYx6nydGq — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) May 22, 2022

Dorries said that the current model was “completely outdated” and Ministers would be “looking very seriously about how we fund the BBC”, with decisions taken ‘well ahead’ of the Corporation’s charter renewal in 2027

The review, held at the mid-point of the ten-year charter, is also expected to examine whether the BBC abuses its dominant market position to the detriment of commercial rivals.

Dorries has previously criticised the BBC’s approach as “elitist” and “snobbish” and has accused it of being dominated by anti-Brexit, Left-wing staff, with too many “dull, boring, male and ageing wig-wearing men” presenting programmes.

