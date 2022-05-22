The Daily Mail has released a list of supermarket staples that are falling in price to help Brits through the cost-of-living crisis.

Boris Johnson has said he cannot “magic away” all the soaring food and energy expenses as he comes under increasing pressure to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

Instead the prime minister vowed on Friday to use the “firepower” of Government to “put our arms around people” as it did during the coronavirus pandemic.

One measure he is facing calls to implement is a windfall tax on the soaring profits of oil and gas giants to fund a fresh support package or reduce consumer bills.

But Jacob Rees-Mogg set out fresh opposition from within the Cabinet as he argued it is wrong to raid the “honey pot of business”.

Meanwhile, the Mail has published a new affordable food list, with produce such as mackerel and sprinkles on it.

The list has prompted a flurry of reaction on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

COST OF LIVING: "Who wants mackerel on crispbread for dinner? If you don't like it, just wash it down with a glass of sweet chilli sauce." pic.twitter.com/x26BiQpUNW — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) May 22, 2022

Cut your dishwasher tablets in half and eat mackerel and sprinkles, says the Daily Mail, whose owner Jonathan Harmsworth (aka Lord Rothermere) has seen his wealth rise by £120m in a single year under this Government. pic.twitter.com/fUVPqMYS1F — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) May 22, 2022

Necking pint after pint of sweet chilli sauce to beat the cost of living crisis pic.twitter.com/MyKWw9ffNK — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 22, 2022

Trickle down economics is when billionaires gain £60 billion in a single year, while everyone else can enjoy all the mackerel and sprinkles they can eat pic.twitter.com/f2BLkyd1jK — Dean Hochlaf (@Dhochlaf) May 22, 2022

Bracing myself for the "let them eat mackerel on crispbread, topped with sweet chilli sauce and sprinkles" hot takes… pic.twitter.com/hRj3MMh0Jl — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) May 22, 2022

It's easy to mock but until you have tried chilli mackerel with sprinkles who are we to judge? pic.twitter.com/MzwbMcakHd — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) May 22, 2022

