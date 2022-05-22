The Daily Mail has released a list of supermarket staples that are falling in price to help Brits through the cost-of-living crisis.
Boris Johnson has said he cannot “magic away” all the soaring food and energy expenses as he comes under increasing pressure to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.
Instead the prime minister vowed on Friday to use the “firepower” of Government to “put our arms around people” as it did during the coronavirus pandemic.
One measure he is facing calls to implement is a windfall tax on the soaring profits of oil and gas giants to fund a fresh support package or reduce consumer bills.
But Jacob Rees-Mogg set out fresh opposition from within the Cabinet as he argued it is wrong to raid the “honey pot of business”.
Meanwhile, the Mail has published a new affordable food list, with produce such as mackerel and sprinkles on it.
The list has prompted a flurry of reaction on social media.
Here’s what people had to say:
Related: Top Tory STANDS BY fellow party MP convicted of abusing 15-year-old boy