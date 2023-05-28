Ooft, these are some proper ‘read it and weep’ findings for the Conservative Party. A report commissioned by the think-tank Onward has revealed that, for the first time, a generation of millennials is leaning left, rather than right, on the political spectrum.

Millennials break the mould, and are now becoming more left-wing with age

According to the study, those aged between 25 to 40 are the largest voting group in more than half of all constituencies across the UK. However, barely one in five them (21%) say they plan to vote for the Tories at the next election.

Although Rishi Sunak is viewed in a more favourable light than his party, the writing is very much on the wall for the Tories, with a General Election scheduled for Britain in 2024. In fact, there are very few reasons for the PM and his colleagues to be cheerful.

Millennials misery: What does it all mean for the Tories?

As per the data from Onward…

Around 62% of millennials say the Tories ‘deserve to lose the next election’.

of millennials say the Tories ‘deserve to lose the next election’. A whopping 72% of 25-40 year-olds believe the country is going ‘in the wrong direction’ under the current government.

of 25-40 year-olds believe the country is going ‘in the wrong direction’ under the current government. Just 8% of this demographic said that the Conservative Party ‘stands up for people like me’.

of this demographic said that the Conservative Party ‘stands up for people like me’. A meagre 12% of respondents agreed that the ruling party is ‘strong’ in its leadership.

of respondents agreed that the ruling party is ‘strong’ in its leadership. Millennials as a whole don’t view immigration as a major problem, with just 15% saying it was a ‘key issue’ for them.

Lack of housing, secure employment turns the demographical tables

These figures spell electoral oblivion for the Tories in 2024, unless they can undergo a total image rebrand in an impossibly short space of time. They were trounced during this month’s Local Elections, and due to this shift in voting habits, history looks set to repeat itself.

“Millennials are failing to acquire attributes that move voters rightwards: home ownership, secure work, starting families. Their political preferences are trending in the opposite direction. They are the first generation to become more left-wing as they age.” | Onward