A handful of MPs have been contacted and asked to repay driving fines after it was revealed they initially put them on expenses.

Tory minister Amanda Solloway is among the MPs who claimed for their fines, despite it being against the rules.

The Derby North MP, who is also a government whip, claimed back an £80 fixed penalty notice issued by Transport for London in July 2020.

Fellow Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who represents North Dorset, claimed four times for £80 fines issued in November 2019.

Bim Afolami, another Tory MP, claimed for two £80 fines in December 2021.

On a personal note, I love the symmetry.🥲



I paid a speeding fine in 2018 driving to Hull at 3am, trying to prevent the £40 billion tax revenue loss of Brexit.



Meanwhile Tories used our taxes to pay the fines they got while CAUSING that £40bn tax loss.🥰https://t.co/2pce3mOcYK — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) May 28, 2023

Speaking to Sky News, The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), which approves and pays expenses, admitted it wrongfully allowed the payments to be made.

A spokesperson for the watchdog said: “MPs are not allowed to claim for penalty charges and fines under IPSA rules.

“IPSA’s checks failed in some cases to identify these claims and some of them were paid.

“We will contact MPs and ask them to repay, where appropriate. We have changed our process to ensure any future such claims are not paid, and will reiterate the scheme rules to MPs.”

The scandal has emerged after Suella Braverman was revealed to have asked civil servants for special treatment over speeding penalties.

She was let off the hook by Rishi Sunak, who said her actions didn’t amount to a breach of the ministerial code.

